Softball: Krum defeats Beeville Jones to advance to 4A final

Thursday

Much like Krum has done all season, the Lady Cats followed the same formula to get within one win of the state championship. Tristan Bridges fired a two-hitter while Lindsay Beutnagel, Morgan Sebastian and Regan Smith drove in two runs apiece as Krum defeated Beeville Jones 9-0 in a Class 4A state semifinal at Red and Charline McCombs Field on Thursday morning.

Chicago, IL

