Softball: Krum defeats Beeville Jones to advance to 4A final
Much like Krum has done all season, the Lady Cats followed the same formula to get within one win of the state championship. Tristan Bridges fired a two-hitter while Lindsay Beutnagel, Morgan Sebastian and Regan Smith drove in two runs apiece as Krum defeated Beeville Jones 9-0 in a Class 4A state semifinal at Red and Charline McCombs Field on Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|14 hr
|Chance Phartt
|2
|Segment bs
|Thu
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Thu
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|May 29
|Bubba
|3
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 27
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|NASCAR YouTube channels
|May 22
|DaleJrs_chauffeur
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC