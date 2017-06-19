Scott Dixon claims 1st career IndyCar win at Road America
Scott Dixon won the IndyCar race at Road America on Sunday to spoil the Team Penske party on the rural road course. Dixon edged Josef Newgarden by 0.57 seconds to claim his first victory at Road America.
