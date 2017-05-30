Sauter wins Truck Series race at Dover International track
Johnny Sauter topped a high school graduate and was faster than a runaway tire on Friday to win the Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway. The reigning series champion, Sauter led 33 laps and won for the first time this season and 14th time in a career that dates to 2003.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|it happened again
|10 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Sat
|Cale 11
|1
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|Segment bs
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|May 29
|Bubba
|3
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 27
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC