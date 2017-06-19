Raikkonen prepared to sacrifice himse...

Raikkonen prepared to sacrifice himself to help Vettel

Kimi Raikkonen is prepared to sacrifice himself in order to help Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel win a fifth Formula One title. Vettel leads the championship by 12 points ahead of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton after seven races.

