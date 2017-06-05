Rahal wins second Detroit Grand Prix race
Graham Rahal completed a doubleheader sweep in the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday to become IndyCar's first two-time winner this season. Rahal's Honda-power car finished 1.17 seconds ahead of Josef Newgarden's Chevrolet, a day after getting to the checkered flag six-plus seconds ahead of the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau...
|5 hr
|Cale 11
|2
|it happened again
|7 hr
|FYI
|4
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|11 hr
|Or Pharts
|4
|NACAR has lost its mind
|13 hr
|obama muslim
|3
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|13 hr
|obama muslim
|4
|Segment bs
|14 hr
|obama muslim
|3
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|14 hr
|obama muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC