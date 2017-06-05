Rahal wins second Detroit Grand Prix ...

Rahal wins second Detroit Grand Prix race

Graham Rahal completed a doubleheader sweep in the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday to become IndyCar's first two-time winner this season. Rahal's Honda-power car finished 1.17 seconds ahead of Josef Newgarden's Chevrolet, a day after getting to the checkered flag six-plus seconds ahead of the competition.

