Rahal rolling as he arrives at Texas off 2 IndyCar wins

Graham Rahal thrust his arm out of the cockpit and into the air even before crossing the finish line at Texas last year, unable to contain the emotions that came with finally winning a race. With IndyCar reaching the midpoint of its 17-race season Saturday night at Texas, Rahal is coming off a sweep of both races at Detroit last weekend that moved him from 15th to sixth in the points standings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.