Race Leader Punted Into The Infield Grass Approximately Three Seconds Into NASCAR Race

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, known to take little kids' lunch money in the lower Xfinity Series , started on the pole for Saturday's race at Michigan International Speedway. He didn't stay up there for long, as contact with close friend Brad Keselowski sent him straight into the infield grass.

