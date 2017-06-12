Preece rockets to Thompson NASCAR Mod...

Preece rockets to Thompson NASCAR Modified victory

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Ryan Preece's pit stop strategy pushed him back in the field. But the Berlin, Connecticut, driver wasted no time in driving to the front en route to Wednesday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory in the Thompson 125 at Connecticut's Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Thu OncePhartss 10
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Wed FYI 3
Junior has already retired Jun 13 MrTinkertrain24 6
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Jun 6 MrTinkertrain24 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC