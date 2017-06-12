Preece rockets to Thompson NASCAR Modified victory
Ryan Preece's pit stop strategy pushed him back in the field. But the Berlin, Connecticut, driver wasted no time in driving to the front en route to Wednesday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory in the Thompson 125 at Connecticut's Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.
