Police believe road rage caused shooting death on I-20 in Arlington
A potential road rage incident on Interstate 20 in Arlington on Sunday has left a 19-year-old man dead and police seeking a shooter who fled the scene. Arlington police responded to a major crash about 5:50 p.m. in which a white Ford pickup had lost control and struck a National Tire and Battery sign at 802 West I-20.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|9 hr
|obama muslim
|34
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Sat
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Driver's Future
|Jun 22
|Cale 11
|2
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Jun 21
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jun 20
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Do you know Jesus Christ?
|Jun 19
|JacquelineDeane55
|2
