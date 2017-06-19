Police believe road rage caused shoot...

Police believe road rage caused shooting death on I-20 in Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A potential road rage incident on Interstate 20 in Arlington on Sunday has left a 19-year-old man dead and police seeking a shooter who fled the scene. Arlington police responded to a major crash about 5:50 p.m. in which a white Ford pickup had lost control and struck a National Tire and Battery sign at 802 West I-20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 9 hr obama muslim 34
Stick a fork in Danica Sat MrTinkertrain24 4
Driver's Future Jun 22 Cale 11 2
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? Jun 21 MrTinkertrain24 6
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Jun 20 MrTinkertrain24 4
Do you know Jesus Christ? Jun 19 JacquelineDeane55 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC