Patrick Long continues GT rivalry with Alvaro Parente
Veteran driver Patrick Long from Manhattan Beach will resume his intense GT sports car rivalry with Alvaro Parente this weekend in the fourth and fifth rounds of the Pirelli World Challenge Championships at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc. For the past two seasons, Parente and Long have engaged in a duel for the class title.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stick a fork in Danica
|5 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|Driver's Future
|12 hr
|Cale 11
|2
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|14 hr
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Wed
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jun 20
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Jun 20
|MrTinkertrain24
|28
|Do you know Jesus Christ?
|Jun 19
|JacquelineDeane55
|2
