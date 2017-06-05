No break for Dixon to let foot heal

No break for Dixon to let foot heal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOK.com

Scott Dixon had a numb feeling in his injured left foot after all the bumps and braking that come with two races on a street course. Ideally, Dixon could have used a week or two off after a horrific crash at the Indianapolis 500 to let his foot heal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... 21 min YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... 35 min Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Wed HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Tue MrTinkertrain24 4
Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau... Jun 6 Cale 11 2
it happened again Jun 6 FYI 4
How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion) Jun 6 obama muslim 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC