Nemechek wins at Iowa for 2nd straight NASCAR Truck victory
John Hunter Nemechek raced to his second straight NASCAR Camping World Truck victory, taking the lead with his six laps left Friday night at Iowa Speedway. Nemechek took four new tires during the final caution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stick a fork in Danica
|3 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|3
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|18 hr
|obama muslim
|30
|Driver's Future
|Thu
|Cale 11
|2
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Thu
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Wed
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jun 20
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Do you know Jesus Christ?
|Jun 19
|JacquelineDeane55
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC