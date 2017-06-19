Nemechek wins at Iowa for 2nd straigh...

Nemechek wins at Iowa for 2nd straight NASCAR Truck victory

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

John Hunter Nemechek raced to his second straight NASCAR Camping World Truck victory, taking the lead with his six laps left Friday night at Iowa Speedway. Nemechek took four new tires during the final caution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stick a fork in Danica 3 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 3
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 18 hr obama muslim 30
Driver's Future Thu Cale 11 2
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Thu CelebratPhartzz 2
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? Wed MrTinkertrain24 6
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Jun 20 MrTinkertrain24 4
Do you know Jesus Christ? Jun 19 JacquelineDeane55 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC