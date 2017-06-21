There are on the BroadwayWorld.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Race at Daytona with #NASCARTHROWBACK Special. In it, BroadwayWorld.com reports that:

NBCSN will celebrate Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final time racing at Daytona International Speedway, as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, with a #NASCARThrowback social media special, Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. ET. Through real time on-air integrations, fans will have the ability to re-live Dale Jr.'s 2004 Daytona 500 win, and interact with current NASCAR drivers, NASCAR on NBC on-air personalities, and race teams.

