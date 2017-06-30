NBC looks to kick NASCAR ratings into higher gear

Denny Hamlin leads Matt Kenseth , Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. though a lap during a NASCAR cup auto racing practice at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. less Denny Hamlin leads Matt Kenseth , Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. though a lap during a NASCAR cup auto racing practice at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Daytona ... more DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.