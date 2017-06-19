NASCAR's young guns are on the rise

NASCAR's young guns are on the rise

2017-06-19

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season has developed an abundance of storylines and poignant topics, but none seem to have taken the spotlight as much as the success of the next generation of Cup drivers. This season has featured three first-time winners -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney-- each under the age of 30. Then there's Kyle Larson , age 24, who recorded the second win of his Cup career at Fontana in March .

