NASCAR Xfinity: Dave Rogers takes new position at Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing has named one of its former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs, Dave Rogers, to the position Technical Director of its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations. "I really appreciate the support I've received over the past couple of months, allowing me to take care of what I needed to in my personal life," Rogers said.
