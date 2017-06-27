NASCAR Truck: FOX moves Eldora Speedw...

NASCAR Truck: FOX moves Eldora Speedway race broadcast

16 hrs ago

The live TV broadcast of the yearly NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt-track race at Eldora Speedway in Rossbuhg, Ohio, on July 19 has been moved from FOX Sports 1 to the FOX Business Network. FOX handles live broadcasts of all Truck Series races, airing most of them on FOX Sports 1. The move is being made, because FOX 1 will broadcast a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal doubleheader featuring the US team during the time of the Eldora race.

