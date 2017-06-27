NASCAR Truck: FOX moves Eldora Speedway race broadcast
The live TV broadcast of the yearly NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt-track race at Eldora Speedway in Rossbuhg, Ohio, on July 19 has been moved from FOX Sports 1 to the FOX Business Network. FOX handles live broadcasts of all Truck Series races, airing most of them on FOX Sports 1. The move is being made, because FOX 1 will broadcast a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal doubleheader featuring the US team during the time of the Eldora race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|5 hr
|obama muslim
|40
|Chase Elliott
|13 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Jun 24
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Driver's Future
|Jun 22
|Cale 11
|2
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Jun 21
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jun 20
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC