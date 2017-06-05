NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe
NASCAR has issued four-race suspensions for the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for Kyle Busch because a tire rolled off Busch's car during last weekend's race at Dover International Speedway. Crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber aren't eligible to return until July 3. NASCAR issued the same penalty to Chase Briscoe's crew chief for a tire rolling off in the Truck Series race at Dover.
#1 7 hrs ago
Maybe they should start suspending the driver as well. Not for issues like this one, but for the cheats these teams try in order to gain an edge. As if the driver doesn't know what's going on. Yeah, right.
#2 6 hrs ago
They phart
