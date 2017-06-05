There are on the The Galveston County Daily News story from Wednesday, titled NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe. In it, The Galveston County Daily News reports that:

NASCAR has issued four-race suspensions for the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for Kyle Busch because a tire rolled off Busch's car during last weekend's race at Dover International Speedway. Crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber aren't eligible to return until July 3. NASCAR issued the same penalty to Chase Briscoe's crew chief for a tire rolling off in the Truck Series race at Dover.

