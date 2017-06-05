NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle...

NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe

There are 2 comments on the The Galveston County Daily News story from Wednesday, titled NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe. In it, The Galveston County Daily News reports that:

NASCAR has issued four-race suspensions for the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for Kyle Busch because a tire rolled off Busch's car during last weekend's race at Dover International Speedway. Crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber aren't eligible to return until July 3. NASCAR issued the same penalty to Chase Briscoe's crew chief for a tire rolling off in the Truck Series race at Dover.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rich K

North Royalton, OH

#1 7 hrs ago
Maybe they should start suspending the driver as well. Not for issues like this one, but for the cheats these teams try in order to gain an edge. As if the driver doesn't know what's going on. Yeah, right.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Maybe phart

New York, NY

#2 6 hrs ago
They phart
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Wed HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Tue MrTinkertrain24 4
Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau... Jun 6 Cale 11 2
it happened again Jun 6 FYI 4
How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion) Jun 6 obama muslim 4
Segment bs Jun 6 obama muslim 3
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? Jun 6 obama muslim 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC