NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim crew chief, Ben Beshore
There are 2 comments on the CBS Sports story from 16 hrs ago, titled NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim crew chief, Ben Beshore. In it, CBS Sports reports that:
Kyle Busch's No. 18 team was penalized Wednesday for improper installation of lug nuts during last weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway.
#1 13 hrs ago
His team need to clean up or they won't be in the chase this year
#2 12 hrs ago
Suspends Pharts
