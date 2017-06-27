NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's i...

NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim crew chief, Ben Beshore

Kyle Busch's No. 18 team was penalized Wednesday for improper installation of lug nuts during last weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway.

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

#1 13 hrs ago
His team need to clean up or they won't be in the chase this year

Fines Phart

Rohnert Park, CA

#2 12 hrs ago
Suspends Pharts

