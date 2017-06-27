NASCAR Stars To Participate In New-Look Hauler Parade On Friday, July 21
The annual IMS Hauler Parade is back and bigger than ever this year, featuring a special "NASCAR Fan Fest" that will bring the stars of the Monster Energy Cup NASCAR Series to Speedway's Main Street for an afternoon and evening of fun and engaging activities. The Hauler Parade moves from its previous Thursday schedule to take place from 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 21 on Main Street in Speedway, located one-half mile from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
