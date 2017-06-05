NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson ready to race after cancer scare
NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson says he feels good and is ready to race after having skin cancer removed this week from his right shoulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|15 hr
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|16 hr
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Wed
|HeyPharts
|6
|NACAR has lost its mind
|Jun 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau...
|Jun 6
|Cale 11
|2
|it happened again
|Jun 6
|FYI
|4
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|Jun 6
|obama muslim
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC