NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could ...

NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce variety of strategies

There are 2 comments on the The Times-Tribune story from 7 hrs ago, titled NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce variety of strategies. In it, The Times-Tribune reports that:

When NASCAR announced it was implementing stages to races in all three of its national series this season, Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 78 Toyota, circled a few dates on the Monster Energy Cup Series schedule.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rich K

North Royalton, OH

#1 49 min ago
Stage racing at Pocono or anywhere else is nothing but a chance to show more commercials. NASCAR has gone of the deep end and those empty seats are going to become more plentiful as long as they keep neutering the racing. What a freakin' crock.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Stage phart

Boardman, OR

#3 35 min ago
Racing phart
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... 20 min YeahPhart 10
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Wed HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Tue MrTinkertrain24 4
Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau... Jun 6 Cale 11 2
it happened again Jun 6 FYI 4
How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion) Jun 6 obama muslim 4
Segment bs Jun 6 obama muslim 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC