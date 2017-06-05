There are on the The Times-Tribune story from 7 hrs ago, titled NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce variety of strategies. In it, The Times-Tribune reports that:

When NASCAR announced it was implementing stages to races in all three of its national series this season, Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 78 Toyota, circled a few dates on the Monster Energy Cup Series schedule.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.