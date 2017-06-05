NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce variety of strategies
When NASCAR announced it was implementing stages to races in all three of its national series this season, Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 78 Toyota, circled a few dates on the Monster Energy Cup Series schedule.
#1 49 min ago
Stage racing at Pocono or anywhere else is nothing but a chance to show more commercials. NASCAR has gone of the deep end and those empty seats are going to become more plentiful as long as they keep neutering the racing. What a freakin' crock.
#3 35 min ago
Racing phart
