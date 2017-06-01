NASCAR Pinty's series veteran D.J. Kennington returns to Delaware...
Next time D.J. Kennington goes racing with the big boys of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup circuit, he wants to arrive with a win at his back. A gritty 17th place finish in the NASCAR Pinty's season opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Victoria Day weekend won't cut it.
