NASCAR Mailbag: Are constant rule cha...

NASCAR Mailbag: Are constant rule changes hurting the sport?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

I know the sport has to have its "bad guy," but do you feel like Kyle Busch takes his attitude too far and turns fans off by the way he acts? I'm all for passion and the desire to win, but is it too much? Randy, Kyle Busch isn't really any different today then when he first entered the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He has had fans who liked his style and his propensity to win from the get-go, but at the same time he has had his share of detractors as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... 21 min YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... 36 min Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Wed HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Tue MrTinkertrain24 4
Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau... Jun 6 Cale 11 2
it happened again Jun 6 FYI 4
How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion) Jun 6 obama muslim 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC