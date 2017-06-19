NASCAR legend banned for Darwin donuts
AMERICAN motorsport star Robby Gordon may not compete in Australia again after motorsport officials flagged banning him for hooning in Darwin's CBD on the weekend. Super truck driver Gordon, who's also had a successful NASCAR career in the United States, was caught doing burnouts on the city's main Mitchell Street on Saturday night.
