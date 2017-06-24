NASCAR: Kurt Busch recalls stellar Sonoma run in 2012
Driving for Team Penske in 2011, Kurt Busch led 76 of 110 laps and beat Jeff Gordon to the checkered flag by 2.685 seconds to win the 2011 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. But that dominating drive was no more impressive than Busch's third-place finish a year later in a car fielded by owner James Finch .
