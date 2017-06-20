NASCAR Heat 2 is back by popular demand - of two key features
Last year's NASCAR Heat Evolution put a strong racing engine under its hood. It just lowered an unmistakably no-frills body onto the frame of the whole thing, which cast aspersions on what its makers had done well: race hard, and authentically.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|7 hr
|FortyPhartsc
|6
|Junior has already retired
|14 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|NACAR has lost its mind
|Jun 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau...
|Jun 6
|Cale 11
|2
