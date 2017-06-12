NASCAR drivers Erik Jones Kyle Busch ...

NASCAR drivers Erik Jones Kyle Busch to participate in Monday Late Model race

12 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

For two drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage, the race weekend inside the state of Michigan won't end with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway. Instead, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones will try their hands at the $20,000-to-win Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.

