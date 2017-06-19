NASCAR driver Joey Logano tweets on F...

NASCAR driver Joey Logano tweets on Father's Day that he, wife expecting first child

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano announces on Father's Day he will be dad. He tweets news that he, wife Brittany are expecting.

Chicago, IL

