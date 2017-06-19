NASCAR driver Joey Logano tweets on Father's Day that he, wife expecting first child
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano announces on Father's Day he will be dad. He tweets news that he, wife Brittany are expecting.
