NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has skin cancer removed
Jimmie Johnson tweeted Monday morning that he had skin cancer - basal cell carcinoma - removed from his shoulder. The procedure was done one day after his historic Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Dover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Allis.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau...
|5 hr
|Cale 11
|2
|it happened again
|7 hr
|FYI
|4
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|11 hr
|Or Pharts
|4
|NACAR has lost its mind
|13 hr
|obama muslim
|3
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|13 hr
|obama muslim
|4
|Segment bs
|14 hr
|obama muslim
|3
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|14 hr
|obama muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC