NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has skin cancer removed

Jimmie Johnson tweeted Monday morning that he had skin cancer - basal cell carcinoma - removed from his shoulder. The procedure was done one day after his historic Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Dover.

