NASCAR Cup Series | Sundaya s Pocono 400: What you need to know
Also this week: Pocono Green 250, Xfinity Series, Pocono, 1 p.m., Saturday, Fox. Winstaronlinegaming.com 400, Camping World Trucks Series, Texas Motor Speedway, 8 p.m. Friday, Fox Sports 1 Worth mentioning: In 28 races at Pocono, Jamie McMurray has zero top 5 finishes and an average finish of 19.1. His teammate, Kyle Larson, has one top 5 and an average finish of 8.8 in six races.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|6 hr
|Maybe phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Wed
|HeyPharts
|6
|NACAR has lost its mind
|Tue
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau...
|Jun 6
|Cale 11
|2
|it happened again
|Jun 6
|FYI
|4
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|Jun 6
|obama muslim
|4
|Segment bs
|Jun 6
|obama muslim
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC