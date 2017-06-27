NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to N...

NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports This Weekend

There are 2 comments on the BroadwayWorld.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports This Weekend. In it, BroadwayWorld.com reports that:

NBC Sports Group launches its 2017 NASCAR season this week with more than 32 hours of NASCAR programing, culminating with Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race from Daytona International Speedway at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Throughout the week NBC Sports Group will super serve fans with 22 hours of trackside coverage from "The World Center of Racing," including XFINITY Series racing on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and 10 hours of NASCAR news, highlights and special features Saturday's pre-race coverage will include a special essay on Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his final race at Daytona, voiced by legendary broadcaster and member of 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class Ken Squier.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

541

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Please get rid of Jeff Burton plz!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Racing Phart

Rohnert Park, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
Cup Pharts

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stick a fork in Danica 4 hr Cale 11 6
News NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre... 5 hr Fines Phart 2
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 6 hr MrTinkertrain24 41
Chase Elliott Tue MrTinkertrain24 3
Driver's Future Jun 22 Cale 11 2
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? Jun 21 MrTinkertrain24 6
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC