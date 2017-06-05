NASCAR Cup: NFL nixes Dale Earnhardt ...

NASCAR Cup: NFL nixes Dale Earnhardt Jr. special paint scheme

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Dale Earnhardt Jr., despite being a devout Washington Redskins fan, was expected to race with a Philadelphia Eagles paint scheme on his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... 10 hr WhenPhartz 2
Junior has already retired 16 hr RichK 1
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Jun 6 MrTinkertrain24 4
Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau... Jun 6 Cale 11 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC