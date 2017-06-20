NASCAR Cup: legislation may help Texas Motor Speedway get All-Star Race

Legislation was filed in Texas Monday that makes Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth eligible for funding from the state's Major Events Reimbursement Fund if it is awarded the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race or season-ending races. "It's just going to give us a tool, should we choose to use it, to give us an opportunity to pursue some events in a way that have probably never been pursued in NASCAR before," Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage told NBC Sports .

