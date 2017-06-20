NASCAR Cup: legislation may help Texa...

NASCAR Cup: legislation may help Texas Motor Speedway get All-Star Race

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Legislation was filed in Texas Monday that makes Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth eligible for funding from the state's Major Events Reimbursement Fund if it is awarded the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race or season-ending races. "It's just going to give us a tool, should we choose to use it, to give us an opportunity to pursue some events in a way that have probably never been pursued in NASCAR before," Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage told NBC Sports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 13 hr MrTinkertrain24 2
Junior has already retired 13 hr MrTinkertrain24 6
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Mon FortyPhartsc 6
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Jun 6 MrTinkertrain24 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC