NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson honors Cale Yarborough with helmet

Jimmie Johnson already holds the record with most Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins at Dover International Speedway with 10s, and he's no stranger to tying and breaking records formerly held by NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, as Johnson tied Yarborough for most consecutive Cup Series championships with his third in 2008 and then broke Yarborough's record the next season with his fourth in a string of five-straight. Johnson has a chance to tie Yarborough in another category, if he wins the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover on Sunday.

