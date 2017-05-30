NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson honors Cale Yarborough with helmet
Jimmie Johnson already holds the record with most Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins at Dover International Speedway with 10s, and he's no stranger to tying and breaking records formerly held by NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, as Johnson tied Yarborough for most consecutive Cup Series championships with his third in 2008 and then broke Yarborough's record the next season with his fourth in a string of five-straight. Johnson has a chance to tie Yarborough in another category, if he wins the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|it happened again
|10 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Sat
|Cale 11
|1
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|Segment bs
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|May 29
|Bubba
|3
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 27
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC