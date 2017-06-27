NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports signs Chase Elliott to contract extension
Hendrick Motorsports has signed Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, to a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the end of the 2022 race season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|12 hr
|obama muslim
|40
|Chase Elliott
|19 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Jun 24
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Driver's Future
|Jun 22
|Cale 11
|2
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Jun 21
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jun 20
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC