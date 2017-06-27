NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports sign...

NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports signs Chase Elliott to contract extension

Hendrick Motorsports has signed Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, to a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the end of the 2022 race season.

