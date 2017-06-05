NASCAR Cup: Dover International Speed...

NASCAR Cup: Dover International Speedway finishing order tweaked

Read more: Auto Racing Daily

The AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway may have been Sunday, but on Wednesday the race finishing position for two drivers changed, based on NASCAR's continued review of video and loop data from the race that ended under caution. Originally, Austin Dillon was credited with a 12th-place finish and Matt Kenseth 13th, but after further review, NASCAR swapped the two drivers in the official finishing order, awarding Kenseth a 12th-place finish and Dillon 13th.

Chicago, IL

