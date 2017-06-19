NASCAR Cup: BK Racing scales back, hi...

NASCAR Cup: BK Racing scales back, hires Alon Day for Sonoma

BK Racing will scale back to one entry for Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway and Alon Day will drive the car, making his Cup Series debut. Day will be the first Israeli to compete in a NASCAR premier series race when he takes the green-flag Sunday from behind the wheel of the No.

