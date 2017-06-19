NASCAR crew chief Knaus missing race ...

NASCAR crew chief Knaus missing race notes after theft

Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Seven-time championship-winning crew chief Chad Knaus was oddly calm Friday even though his race notes for star driver Jimmie Johnson this weekend had been stolen from his rental car in San Francisco. Knaus and his wife arrived in California on Wednesday night and headed to Fisherman's Wharf for dinner.

Chicago, IL

