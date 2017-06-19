NASCAR at Sonoma: Vegas odds, key sta...

NASCAR at Sonoma: Vegas odds, key stats, prediction, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway's 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course also features an elevation change and narrow straightaways, making it a difficult task to master. Eight different drivers have won the last eight races at Sonoma: Tony Stewart , Kyle Busch , Carl Edwards , Martin Truex Jr. , Clint Bowyer , Kurt Busch , Jimmie Johnson , Kasey Kahne .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? 12 hr MrTinkertrain24 6
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Tue MrTinkertrain24 4
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Tue MrTinkertrain24 28
Stick a fork in Danica Jun 19 Cale 11 1
Do you know Jesus Christ? Jun 19 JacquelineDeane55 2
Junior has already retired Jun 18 obama muslim 17
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC