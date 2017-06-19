NASCAR at Sonoma: Vegas odds, key stats, prediction, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway's 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course also features an elevation change and narrow straightaways, making it a difficult task to master. Eight different drivers have won the last eight races at Sonoma: Tony Stewart , Kyle Busch , Carl Edwards , Martin Truex Jr. , Clint Bowyer , Kurt Busch , Jimmie Johnson , Kasey Kahne .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.