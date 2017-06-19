NASCAR at Sonoma: Vegas odds, key stats, prediction, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch
Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway's 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course also features an elevation change and narrow straightaways, making it a difficult task to master. Eight different drivers have won the last eight races at Sonoma: Tony Stewart , Kyle Busch , Carl Edwards , Martin Truex Jr. , Clint Bowyer , Kurt Busch , Jimmie Johnson , Kasey Kahne .
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|12 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Tue
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Tue
|MrTinkertrain24
|28
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Jun 19
|Cale 11
|1
|Do you know Jesus Christ?
|Jun 19
|JacquelineDeane55
|2
|Junior has already retired
|Jun 18
|obama muslim
|17
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
