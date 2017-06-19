NASCAR America to Host Weekly Shows L...

NASCAR America to Host Weekly Shows Live from NASCAR Hall of Fame

As part of NBCSN's comprehensive coverage of the 2017 NASCAR season, NBCSN's daily motorsports show, NASCAR America, will present a live show each week from the NASCAR Hall of Fame, in Charlotte, N.C., beginning Wednesday, July 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Each live episode from the Hall of Fame will include an in-depth interview with an active driver, and highlight their journey to professional racing.

