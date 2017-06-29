NASCAR 2017: live scoring, TV, live s...

NASCAR 2017: live scoring, TV, live streaming, updates for Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

There is already speculation that this is the weekend Dale Earnhardt Jr. snaps out of his winless streak and puts a victory notch on his final season before retirement as NASCAR returns to Daytona for the Coke Zero 400 on Saturday. This is the midway point in the season for NASCAR, so look for some frantic qualifying efforts as teams start their countdown to the championship.

Chicago, IL

