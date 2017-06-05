Motorsport Network hires NASCAR Digital Media executive as group CEO
June 6th, 2017, Miami, FL - Former NASCAR Digital Media Vice President Colin Smith will join the Miami-based Motorsport Network as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Leveraging Motorsport.com as its core site, Motorsport Network has experienced rapid growth in the past two years to become the world's largest independent automotive and motorsport-related digital platform connecting hundreds of millions of people that love motorsport and cars.
