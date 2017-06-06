Motor racing - Stroll sees bigger picture ahead of home race

Lance Stroll has been excited about racing on home soil from the moment he was announced as a Formula One driver last year but, as the Canadian Grand Prix approaches, the teenager is focusing on a bigger picture. Without a point in six races, the 18-year-old Williams driver is wary of the need to break the blank becoming an obsession as he heads to Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for this weekend's race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.