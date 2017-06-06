Motor racing - Stroll sees bigger picture ahead of home race
Lance Stroll has been excited about racing on home soil from the moment he was announced as a Formula One driver last year but, as the Canadian Grand Prix approaches, the teenager is focusing on a bigger picture. Without a point in six races, the 18-year-old Williams driver is wary of the need to break the blank becoming an obsession as he heads to Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for this weekend's race.
