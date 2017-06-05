Motor racing: Lance Stroll's childhood dream about to meet reality
Growing up in Montreal as the son of a billionaire, Lance Stroll always had one of the best seats in the house at the Canadian Grand Prix. The 18-year-old had an even better one on Friday as he realized a childhood dream by speeding around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in the cockpit of his Williams in opening practice for the race.
