Man charged with climbing fence during Dover NASCAR race
A NASCAR fan trying to get a bird's-eye view of dueling race auto action in DE nearly paid with his life when he scaled a fence used to shield crash debris from the crowd. According to police, after event security personnel with Contemporary Service Corporation coaxed Infanti off of the curved-top barrier, he refused to cooperate with police, kicking one officer in the knee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|1 hr
|HeyPharts
|6
|NACAR has lost its mind
|Tue
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau...
|Tue
|Cale 11
|2
|it happened again
|Tue
|FYI
|4
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|Tue
|obama muslim
|4
|Segment bs
|Tue
|obama muslim
|3
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Tue
|obama muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC