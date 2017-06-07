Man charged with climbing fence durin...

Man charged with climbing fence during Dover NASCAR race

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A NASCAR fan trying to get a bird's-eye view of dueling race auto action in DE nearly paid with his life when he scaled a fence used to shield crash debris from the crowd. According to police, after event security personnel with Contemporary Service Corporation coaxed Infanti off of the curved-top barrier, he refused to cooperate with police, kicking one officer in the knee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... 1 hr HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Tue MrTinkertrain24 4
Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau... Tue Cale 11 2
it happened again Tue FYI 4
How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion) Tue obama muslim 4
Segment bs Tue obama muslim 3
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? Tue obama muslim 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC