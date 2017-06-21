Man assaults officer following drunk ...

Man assaults officer following drunk in public arrest in Williamsburg

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Patrick Baldwin is the new men's basketball coach at Milwaukee. Baldwin takes the job left open when Lavall Jordan became t Feb. 19 - x-Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? 7 hr MrTinkertrain24 6
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Tue MrTinkertrain24 4
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Tue MrTinkertrain24 28
Stick a fork in Danica Jun 19 Cale 11 1
Do you know Jesus Christ? Jun 19 JacquelineDeane55 2
Junior has already retired Jun 18 obama muslim 17
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC