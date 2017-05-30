Loose wheel eliminates Todd Gilliland from debut NASCAR Truck Series race
Friday wasn't the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut 16-year-old Todd Gilliland wanted but he'll take some lessons from Dover and move onto the next one. The third-generation racer was racing just outside of the top-15 on Lap 116 when a wheel broke loose on his Kyle Busch Motorsports No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|it happened again
|10 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Sat
|Cale 11
|1
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|Segment bs
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|May 29
|Bubba
|3
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 27
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC