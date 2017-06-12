Larson outlasts Elliott at Michigan a...

Larson outlasts Elliott at Michigan again

14 hrs ago

Kyle Larson took control on a restart with five laps remaining and raced to his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, holding off Chase Elliott on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. It was the third Cup win of Larson's career - and second in a row at Michigan.

Chicago, IL

