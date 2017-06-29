Larson and Johnston return to Daytona after near miss in 500
Kyle Larson found himself leading the Daytona 500 with one lap remaining and a shot to win the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar. "At the moment, I wasn't that upset because I never thought I'd have a shot to win the 500," Larson told The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Cale 11
|5
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|22 hr
|Brick phart
|2
|Opinions on NBCSN for last half of 2017
|Thu
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Wed
|Cale 11
|6
|NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre...
|Wed
|Fines Phart
|2
|NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ...
|Wed
|Racing Phart
|2
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Wed
|MrTinkertrain24
|41
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC